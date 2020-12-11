After a White Louisiana State Police Officer was arrested for using excessive force during a confrontation with a Black man in Monroe, the man's attorney says other officers were involved and should also be investigated.

State Police officials announced Thursday that Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, was involved in a "use of force incident" in May 2019 — the latest in a series of racially charged controversies at State Police.

An internal investigation was launched this October after LSP was notified of a lawsuit alleging excessive use of force by an unnamed state police trooper. That investigation was halted so a criminal investigation could begin, which led to Brown being charged with one count each of aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office.

"Detectives learned that Brown engaged in excessive and unjustifiable actions during the incident and failed to report the use of force to his supervisors," said Lt. Nick Manale, State Police spokesperson.

Brown, a trooper at Troop F in Monroe, remains on administrative leave.

Manale would not give further details of that May 2019 encounter, citing pending criminal, civil and administrative proceedings. He said Friday that no other troopers were involved in the incident.

State Police did not identify the victim. But an attorney for 45-year-old Aaron Larry Bowman said he was "beaten senselessly" by officers on May 30, 2019. Donecia Banks-Miley filed a lawsuit on Bowman's behalf this September alleging excessive force and police misconduct.

Bowman says he was driving home when he noticed a white truck behind him that he believed to be law enforcement, according to the lawsuit. The truck followed him to his house and into his driveway.

Officers with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Special Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) began to question Bowman, who “kept his hands in plain view...as he is familiar with the process,” the lawsuit says. SCAT is comprised of officers from various area law enforcement agencies, including State Police. The lawsuit names as defendants the agencies that make up the team.

During questioning, one of the officers opened Bowman’s car door and asked if he “had anything on him,” which Bowman understood to mean “drugs or weapons,” according to the lawsuit. After he told them he had none, Bowman says officers started to pull him from his vehicle as more law enforcement arrived on scene.

Bowman alleges he was then “dragged to the ground, face down and officers began to hit and kick him,” the lawsuit says. He also says he did not resist the officers, but they continued to beat him.

He suffered “multiple lacerations,” which include “a cut to the top of his head, a fractured arm, and broken ribs,” according to the lawsuit. His head wound required several stitches.

Banks-Miley provided a photo of Bowman in the hospital, in which a stitched head wound is clearly visible.

Click here for a photo of Bowman's head injury. WARNING: This image is graphic.

Officers were unable to find illegal drugs or weapons during the search, the lawsuit says. An ambulance arrived and transported Bowman to a hospital for treatment.

Bowman was “never arrested on scene for any criminal activity,” according to the lawsuit. Instead, officers “obtained an arrest warrant for [Bowman]” several days after the incident. His bond was set at $4,650, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also says Bowman’s girlfriend witnessed the incident. She claims she did not see Bowman resisting during the attack.

Banks-Miley said Thursday night that she anticipates more arrests in the incident due to the number of officers involved.

“Obviously we’re happy that we’re moving in the right direction, but we do believe that there will be more arrests,” she said. “We believe more officers are involved, if not in the direct beating of Mr. Bowman, definitely in the covering up...the failing to report.”

Banks-Miley put out a press release after the State Police announcement on Thursday, demanding both “body camera footage and full accountability of all officers...who either participated in Mr. Bowman’s unjustified beating or conspired to cover up the incident by failing to report the actions of the officers involved."

The original complaint named only one law enforcement officer — a Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office deputy — and unnamed officers part of SCAT, as Bowman was unable to identify all those involved in the alleged assault. Banks-Miley said Brown's name will be added to the complaint now that he has been identified.

“We hope to obtain full justice for Mr. Bowman and will continue to fight in this heinous battle to end police brutality,” she said in the release.

Bowman, a dialysis patient, continues to suffer both physically and mentally from the attack, Banks-Miley said.

“As soon as you speak about this, he cries, just reliving it,” she said. “We are trying to get him the help that he desires.”

Brown's arrest is the latest in a series of scandals that have swept State Police in recent months, many of which often involved a failure or delay in disciplinary action or investigations from state police leaders.

Twenty days before Bowman’s alleged beating, Ronald Greene, another Black man in his 40s, died in state police custody after an encounter with officers from the same troop as Brown. While troopers initially blamed his death on injuries sustained during a crash following a police chase in Monroe, Greene’s family has disputed that account in a civil suit alleging Greene was beaten to death.

Federal investigators have opened a civil rights probe into the encounter, and one of the troopers involved in the incident — who later died in a car crash — was placed on leave several months after the family filed the lawsuit.

State Police has also faced recent allegations of racist language and sentiments among troopers, a trooper's indictment after shooting an unarmed teenager during a traffic stop and a fatal car crash involving the former State Police superintendent's son.

That superintendent, Col. Kevin Reeves, retired abruptly in October shortly after news of the Greene investigation broke. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in the retirement announcement that Reeves has been planning for retirement since the previous year. There had been a vocal and public outcry for Reeves' resignation in the aftermath of Greene's death.

Reeves was replaced by Col. Lamar Davis, the agency's fourth Black superintendent and a Baton Rouge native.

Davis issued a statement Thursday following the announcement of Brown's arrest, reinforcing the importance of "public trust and responsibility" given to law enforcement.

"We owe not only the public we serve, but also the dedicated men and women of our department a just and timely response,” he said.

