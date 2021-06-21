Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a string of burglaries across Baton Rouge, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Three businesses — a bar on Airline Highway, a Dollar General on Plank Road and another Dollar General on Hooper Road — had reported large amounts of electronics and cigarettes being stolen. EBRSO, along with Baton Rouge Police, identified one of the suspects.
Loyd Hamilton, 58, along with Roderick ,Collier 49, was pulled over during a traffic stop, where deputies found multiple cartons of cigarettes and several electronics in the car.
The two were charged in connection to the burglaries.