Authorities are investigating a Friday night crash on I-12 by I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Alabama man, the Louisiana State Police said.
Tshomble Myles was driving a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero westbound in the left lane of I-12 around 10:30 p.m. when he struck the back of a slow-moving 2021 freightliner tractor-trailer, officials said.
Though Myles was wearing a seatbelt, he sustained severe injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Freightliner driver was also properly restrained but came away unscathed.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.