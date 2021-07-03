louisianastatepolice.adv HS 014.JPG
Buy Now

A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Authorities are investigating a Friday night crash on I-12 by I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of a 54-year-old Alabama man, the Louisiana State Police said.

Tshomble Myles was driving a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero westbound in the left lane of I-12 around 10:30 p.m. when he struck the back of a slow-moving 2021 freightliner tractor-trailer, officials said.

Though Myles was wearing a seatbelt, he sustained severe injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Freightliner driver was also properly restrained but came away unscathed.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.

View comments