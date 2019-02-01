Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jesse Elliott, 24, 5523 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and inspection sticker violation.
- Rigoberto Ortiz, 43, 8413 South Estrella St., Pharr, Texas, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of highway and driver's license required.