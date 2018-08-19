Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Carol Early, 52, 505 Maureen Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, and failure to yield.
- John Kent, 27, 4534 Clark St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license expired and improper lane usage.
- Derrick Ricard, 40, 254 Dennis Lee Lane, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, insurance required and improper lane usage.
- Nolan Williams, 35, 1857 N. Little John Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, speeding and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.