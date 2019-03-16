Authorities said Saturday morning that a second suspect has been taken into custody in the death of a Baton Rouge teenager whose body was found floating in the Amite River earlier this month.

Edward Charles Brooks, 30, was apprehended in the Baton Rouge area following a Crime Stoppers tip, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Brooks is the second person arrested in the death of Timmy Daniels, 18, whose body was found in the Amite River near the border between East Baton Rouge and East Feliciana parishes. Authorities have classified his death as a homicide.

Daniels was reported missing from the Scotlandville area in February.

Jesse James Schiele, 31, of Zachary, was arrested Friday and faces a count of second-degree murder.

It was not immediately clear Saturday morning what counts Brooks will be booked on.

Check back for updates.