8-year-old girl injured in early morning shooting in Springfield, Livingston Parish Sheriff says
An 8-year-old girl was injured after someone fired a gun at a Springfield home, authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Pardue Road, according to officials.
"Multiple shots were fired toward a residence striking a vehicle that the juvenile was sitting in," said Sheriff Jason Ard. "We’re asking anyone with information to please come forward.’
An 8-year-old girl was struck "in the lower extremities" and was taken to the hospital, Ard said. He reported her condition as stable.
Officials noted that a dark-colored sedan was spotted at the scene.
It is the second shooting along the same stretch of road in two days, according to officials. No injuries were reported in the first incident.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the shootings to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
7 months after he was shot in drive-by, Baton Rouge man dies of his wounds, police say
A man who was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a house last October died last week from his wounds, Baton Rouge Police said in a news release Thursday.
Germorius Ferguson, 25, was shot around 11:47 p.m. on October 8 in the 12000 block of Lockhaven Drive, according to a spokesman, Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. He died of his wounds May 5.
No motive or suspect are known at the time, and the shooting remains under investigation, Mckneely said. Anyone with information can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
3 arrested in fatal shooting near Tigerland bars earlier this month, BRPD says
Three people have been arrested for murder, accused of killing a 16-year-old near prominent bars in the Tigerland area earlier this month, Baton Rouge Police say.
Carltez Tucker was found dead in the parking lot of 1194 Bob Pettit Boulevard around 9 p.m. May 4, BRPD said. A 24-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds, but she survived.
On Thursday, BRPD arrested Denzel Louis, 23, Johnathan Smith, 25, and Rickey McClain, 19, spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr. said. They were each booked on a count of first degree murder.
Police believe the shooting was over a stolen firearm. An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip "played a major role in the arrests," Coppola said.
The investigation remains ongoing, he said.
$140,000 in drugs seized, 3 arrested in 'high-level' bust, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
Three people were arrested after deputies seized more than $140,000 in drugs -- including $50,000 worth of fentanyl -- along with multiple weapons from four homes throughout Baton Rouge Thursday in the bust of a drug ring that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office described as "high-level."
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, Mitchell Robinson, 31, Samantha Schmidt, 25, and Whitney Ard, 28, were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a slew of drug and firearm-related charges after the department's narcotics division raided four homes that were "being utilized by Robinson and Schmidt to distribute and store narcotics."
During their search, deputies seized roughly two pounds of fentanyl, 18 pounds of methamphetamine and nine pounds of marijuana, as well as hundreds of doses of tramadol, suboxone, Oxycodone and Xanax.
Deputies also uncovered a bulletproof vest and two 9mm handguns, one of which had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, Hicks said.
She noted that the "large amount" of fentanyl authorities seized could have resulted in "thousands of deaths."
"Two milligrams of pure fentanyl can be lethal," Hicks said. "It really takes such a small amount."
In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux thanked EBRSO's narcotics division and said the department would continue to investigate "these high-level drug and weapon traffickers" that play a "prominent role in violent crimes in our area."