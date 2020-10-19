DONALDSONVILLE — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting overnight, according to the Ascension Sheriff's Parish Office.
The incident occurred just after midnight Monday in the area of La. 70 and La. 3089, deputies said in a brief statement.
Brandon Turner, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
An unnamed passenger with Turner was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The investigation is still open and a motive was not provided by deputies.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868).