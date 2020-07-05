One person was fatally shot and another was injured Sunday in a shooting south of Port Allen, authorities said.

The shooting happened around noon near Rev. Manual Street, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

The person who was fatally shot died at the scene, officials said.

Details on the victims or their ages weren't immediately available, nor was the injured person's condition.

The deadly incident marked one of several shootings in the Baton Rouge area over the holiday weekend.

Violent July 4th in Baton Rouge: 2 dead, 6 injured in three separate shootings across city Two people were killed and another six wounded Saturday in three different shootings Baton Rouge on the Fourth of July.

In Baton Rouge, two people were killed and six were wounded in three separate shootings Saturday.

