A 29-year-old Baton Rouge woman died early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident in Slidell a day earlier.
The accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Clairise Court and Brookter Street (map) in Slidell's Spring Hill subdivision, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
A Ford F-150 was traveling at a high rate of speed on Allen Road, which turns into Brookter, when it crossed over the levee bridge and hit the rear end of a Honda Ridgeline that was turning right off of Clairise onto Brookter.
The woman was a passenger in the Ford truck and was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans where she died. The Sheriff's Office did not release identifying information on the woman.
The driver of the truck, a 37-year-old Slidell man, sustained moderate-to-severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Toxicology results for the driver of the truck are pending.
The driver and passenger of the Honda Ridgeline were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.