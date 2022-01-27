As part of an effort to improve the relationship between police and residents, the Baton Rouge Police Department hosted its first official community walk of the year, yards away from the spot where a fire department investigator shot and injured a man trying to break into his work truck less than two weeks earlier.

Roughly 30 officers gathered Thursday at the quiet intersection located at Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive and South Boulevard, just steps from the barbershop where the Jan.18 shooting took place. They spoke with drivers passing through, and handed out flyers with details on how to contact Crime Stoppers, the nonprofit organization that allows citizens to anonymously report crimes.

For a department that’s long garnered criticism for its policing practices and, more recently, the city’s record-high homicide rate, community walks are an opportunity for officers and residents to engage with one another individually in order to build a degree of trust, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul explained.

“We’re in these areas for a specific reason — something has happened here. There’s a lot of trauma that goes on in communities every time there’s gun violence,” Paul said. “It’s a trauma-informed approach, engaging the community in a proactive way.”

Resident Sharon Terrance, who spoke with several officers about her frustrations, said she was supportive of the idea. In the seven years she’s lived in her home, she said she’s watched crime rates in her neighborhood rise exponentially.

Part of the problem, she suggested, is that residents, fearing retribution, are often wary about reporting crimes to law enforcement.

“If a shooting goes on and you see it, don’t say, ‘I didn’t see nothing,’” Terrance said. “We’ve got to stop the violence.”

During his 30-year career on the force, Lt. William Clarida said he’s seen similar efforts receive an “overwhelming” amount of support from residents who want to see police engaging more positively with their communities.

Strong community connections often lead to more tips and therefore, more solved crimes, he explained. When residents feel law enforcement officers are accessible, they’re more willing to work with them to identify those described by the department as “bad actors” — the small number of people responsible for a large percentage of overall crimes.

“The huge majority of people love our interaction and love us being present,” Clarida said. “Obviously, the more we’re out and engaging the public, the more we hope the public will want to engage us back.”

The department says its efforts are working.

Although hard numbers weren’t available Thursday, chief Paul and BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said the department has made several arrests in recent weeks, including one in connection with a 2014 homicide.

Hopefully this is just the start, Coppola said.

“This is community policing at its best,” he said. “We’re looking forward to interacting with the community and letting them know we’re out here and they can feel comfortable calling us when there are issues.”