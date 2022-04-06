One person was killed in an afternoon shooting on Willow Street Wednesday, Baton Rouge police said.
According to BRPD spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely, authorities responded to a call for a shooting involving a male victim shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment in the 2300 block of Willow Street.
The coroner's office was contacted, McKneely said, and arrived about an hour after the shooting.
Around 4 p.m., a crowd had gathered behind the crime scene tape that blocked off a stretch of five houses.
By a yellow house that appeared to be the focus of BRPD's investigation sat a gray car with both doors flung open. A purple blanket lay crumpled in the street.
The shooting marked the second homicide of the day after a 28-year-old man was gunned down on Old Hammond Highway around 5 a.m.