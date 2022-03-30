An elderly man shot his wife in western Prairieville Wednesday afternoon and is in custody, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The woman was shot once some time before 1:35 p.m. on John Broussard Road north of La. 42, deputies said in a statement. She was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, but she later died.
The man, who was not identified, is in custody, but deputies have not said whether he has been arrested or booked with any counts in connection with the slaying.
Deputies added that the slaying is not related to the stabbing of another man on Wednesday afternoon in the Duplessis area, which is southwest of where the woman was shot.
That man, who also was not identified, called deputies from a strip mall on Airline Highway near the Lit Pizza and Petco stores about 1 p.m. reporting that he had been stabbed.
Some social media accounts appeared to conflate the two incidents, saying there was a shooting at the mall, but there was not, deputies said.
The man, however, did not cooperate with deputies who tried to get more information about the circumstances of his injury, deputies said in a Facebook post. He took himself to the hospital, deputies said.
No motive was provided for the slaying off John Broussard while the case is under investigation, deputies said.
Deputies said more details "will be provided at a later time."