An Oakdale, Louisiana man drowned in Destin, Florida on Saturday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

A group of swimmers found themselves caught in a rip current off Henderson Beach State Park in Destin around 6:15 p.m, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The Oakdale man, 58, was unable to make it back to shore.

After being pulled from the water, he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy from Louisiana drowned in Miramar Beach, just a few minutes away from Destin.