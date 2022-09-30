A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
The exact amount stolen has not yet been determined because the casino company still needs to reconcile the machine with the funds at hand, Cavalier said. However, he emphasized that the amount stolen was "a lot."
He said detectives are reviewing security camera footage from the morning of the heist and from the days prior to look for suspicious vehicles.
"We're following up on some leads we've picked up, and hopefully we can resolve it," Cavalier said.