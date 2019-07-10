A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday after firing his gun through a door and wounding the person standing on the other side, Baton Rouge Police report.
Shandar Harris, 36, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on May 11 at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Prescott Road around 3:34 p.m., according to the arrest report.
A witness to the incident told police Harris had been verbally fighting with a man outside the apartment prior to the shooting. When the man retreated inside and closed the door behind him, Harris began to bang on the door, the report says.
Harris then left the scene and returned with a gun, again pounding on the door. The witness told police Harris fired once into the door and fled. He injured a woman in the leg who was standing on the other side of the door and about to exit the apartment.