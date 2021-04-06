A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Monday night after police say she hit a mother and her child with a car in December.
Jessica Davis, 30, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for two counts of attempted second degree murder, according to booking documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
On Dec. 29 officers responded to 2315 Harding Blvd. and were told by witnesses that a white SUV tried to run over a woman. The woman told police she and Davis had gotten into argument at her child’s grandmother’s home and later left.
According to the victim, she was waiting for her mother to pick her up when Davis drove up and hit her with a car while she was holding her child. Davis then reversed and tried to hit the woman again while she was putting her child down.
The mother and her child went to the hospital for injuries, police said.
Police said Davis intially contacted them the night of the incident and told them the mother jumped in the roadway to start a fight.
Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Her bail is listed at $200,000.