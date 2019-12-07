On Friday night around 8 p.m., a Ferrari 458 Italia exited Airline Highway, struck a driveway and overturned, killing 59-year-old Michael D. Pierce and his son, 39-year-old Michael D. Pierce, state police say.
The crash took place north of Barringer Foreman Road. Both Pierces were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle.
The father and son were pronounced dead on the scene.
The younger Pierce, of Gonzales, was the owner of North American Auto Group which had multiple locations in Gonzales and Baton Rouge. His father was from Springfield, IL.
Louisiana State Troopers are unable to determine who was driving the car when it crashed or why the car left the road. Toxicology samples were obtained from both victims, as the crash undergoes investigation.