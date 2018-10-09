The two passengers who were killed in the Monday afternoon crash on South Foster Drive after their car hit a truck head on were identified by police Tuesday morning as two young men.

Deshon Murphy, 20, of Brusly, died at the scene of the crash. Another passenger, Tyrin Carter, 19, of Baton Rouge, died later in this hospital, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Murphy and Carter were passengers in a 2010 Honda Accord about 1:35 p.m. Monday, when the 21-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the double yellow line in the 1100 block of South Foster Drive, Coppola said. They were hit by an oncoming 2019 Freightliner tow truck.

Murphy was the front seat passenger, and Carter was in a backseat, Coppola said. The driver of the car was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, Coppola said.

He said the crash remains under investigation.