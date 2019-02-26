PRAIRIEVILLE — A subcontractor working on the new Bullion Primary School in Ascension Parish fell 14 feet at the site Monday morning and later died, school officials said.
Jackie Tisdell, spokeswoman for the school system, said Tuesday that work has been suspended at the site while an investigation is conducted to ensure all safety measures were followed.
The worker was taken by emergency workers to a hospital but later died from the injuries, Tisdell said.
"Our prayers are with his family and coworkers as they deal with this terrible tragedy," Tisdell said in a statement.
She said the worker was a subcontractor of Stuart and Company General Contractors, the primary contractor on the job, but she didn't know for whom he worked.
A woman answering the phone Tuesday at Stuart and Company said the firm had no comment.
Tisdell said she could not provide any further details while the incident is under investigation, including the worker's identity and whether he was wearing a safety harness at the time of the fall.
Bullion Primary is a two-story, $16.1 million school being built off Airline Highway near La. 42 in the back of the Bullion Crossing neighborhood. The elementary school is expected to be opened in the fall of 2019.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on site Tuesday, Tisdell said.