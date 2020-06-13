A Baton Rouge firefighter was injured after an Airline Highway motel caught fire, according to officials.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Mark Miles said a fire at Fountain Motel in the 9200 block of Airline Highway was reported around 9:29 a.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from the building when they arrived on scene and battled to prevent the fire from spreading to other rooms.
Firefighters contained the blaze by 10:16 a.m. The building had heavy water and smoke damage, Miles said. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Miles said the cause of the fire was electrical.