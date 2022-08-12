Baton Rouge rapper Lit Yoshi wants to withdraw his guilty pleas on assault and attempted murder charges, saying in court documents that his lawyer was unclear about how much time he would serve in prison under the deal with prosecutors.
The rapper, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, agreed in July to plead guilty to a count each of attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with a firearm. The deal materialized on the eve of Edwards' trial date on nine charges of attempted first-degree murder. The charges stemmed from a Fourth of July drive-by shooting in 2020 and another shooting three months earlier.
But Edwards' current lawyers argued in the filing Friday that those pleas should be moot. They say his previous attorney, Ron Haley, told Edwards during negotiations that the deal would result in less prison time — 6 ½ years — than he would realistically end up serving, among other reasons.
Haley, a prominent civil rights attorney who has also represented the family of Ronald Greene, the north Louisiana man killed in a violent encounter with Louisiana State Police troopers, disputes any accusation that he misled or was unclear with his client.
"Mr. Edwards at the time of his offense was a first time offender. He had served close to a year if not more in jail," Haley said in an interview. "Based on that and his ability to take rehabilitative classes, I believed that he could have shaved considerable time off his sentence."
Edwards' new attorneys from Baton Rouge firm Longman Jakuback also claim that Haley didn't tell his client last year that he'd been suspended from practicing law. In their motion, they say Edwards learned of the suspension by reading about it in the newspaper.
Haley recently ended a six-month suspension after an investigation by the state's Office of Disciplinary Conduct found he had neglected a legal matter, failed to communicate with a client, inappropriately attempted to settle a malpractice claim with a client, and failed to return a client’s file upon request.
Haley also disputed the claim that Edwards was unaware of the suspension.
"Yes, it is not surprising to me that they learned of my suspension on the news. I learned of my suspension on the news," he said. "So the idea that I somehow intentionally did not notify them — all of my clients who read The Advocate knew of the situation."
Based on his conversations with Haley about the plea agreement, Edwards believed he would serve 6.5 years under the deal they struck with prosecutors last month, Edwards' current attorneys wrote in the motion filed on his behalf.
In fact, he likely would have served longer for the charges to which he pleaded, attorneys wrote, though they did not specify exactly how long state law says he would have served.
Edwards faced a possible life sentence if found guilty at trial on the slew of charges.
Reached by phone Friday, one of Edwards' current attorneys, Jacob Longman, declined to comment.
The 22-year-old Edwards' charges stemmed from two rap-rivalry shootings in Baton Rouge last year, prosecutors said. Those shootings injured three adults and two children.
Detectives have attributed the shootings to a simmering feud between the rival NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) record labels, groups that authorities also have described as gangs. Edwards performs under the TBG label. Rival Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose given name is Kentrell Gaulden, founded the NBA group.
Edwards was arrested last July in Florida in yet another rap-related shooting last year, police said — this one in Slidell, prompting the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office to ask the court to revoke his bond.
There is an ongoing federal probe stemming from an FBI raid last summer on a Florida house where Edwards was serving a house arrest sentence, an agent testified in September.
Staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.