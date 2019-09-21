A Baton Rouge man was immobilized with a stun gun and arrested Friday for allegedly punching a sheriff's deputy who was attempting to handcuff him following a traffic stop.
Michael Michelli, 52, of 349 South Flannery Road, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and failure to signal, along with several other drug possession counts.
An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was in the 18000 block of Magnolia Beach Rd. at 11:23 p.m. Friday when a truck, driven by Michelli, failed to use a turn signal at an intersection, according to the arrest report.
The deputy flagged down Michelli to conduct a traffic stop and found him to be "sweating profusely" and "shaking" anxiously, according to the report.
When the deputy asked to search Michelli based on his nervous behavior, Michelli assented and began to empty his pockets, revealing a substance the deputy observed looked like crack cocaine, the arrest report says.
As the deputy tried to take the substance from Michelli, he ran off, despite the deputy's commands to stop, according to the report. Michelli then turned, positioned himself in a fighting stance and punched the deputy twice as he tried to handcuff him, the report says.
The deputy then fired his stun gun at Michelli and placed him in handcuffs as he continued to resist, the report says. EMS treated Michelli on scene before he was booked into prison.
A clear plastic baggie containing what looked like crystal meth was found on Michelli's person, and he later admitted to possessing both crack cocaine and meth, as well as using both substances prior to the arrest, the report says.