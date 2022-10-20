Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home.
He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
“It started out kind of rough,” Taylor’s sister, Ranarda Nash, said in an interview. “I told him, ‘keep going, because you have to love what you do.’ Soon you started hearing people saying, ‘he’s my son’s barber, he’s my son’s barber.’”
Taylor’s future was snuffed out as the 28-year-old and another man drove westbound on Interstate 12 early on a recent Saturday morning. As they passed through the area between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, gunshots rang out and bullets struck the car, police said, wounding both men.
The other man in the car, who police have not identified, drove them to a hospital, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said at the time, where Taylor was admitted with grave injuries. Hospital staff did all they could to save him, Nash said, even reviving him several times — efforts she said the family appreciates.
Despite those efforts, Taylor died after a few hours.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. They have not identified a suspect.
The shooting came amid a slight uptick in East Baton Rouge’s homicide rate: Twelve people were slain in the city-parish over a one-month period leading up to Taylor’s killing on Oct. 8, according to a database The Advocate maintains. In comparison, seven people were killed in a preceding one-month stretch.
The recent killings have occurred in disparate, often public locations around the city, many of them in areas mired in poverty and disinvestment. Hours before Taylor’s killing, an assailant riding an ATV shot a 24-year-old man dead on Elm Drive.
A 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a grocery store the following Monday morning. And in the latest killing, a 19-year-old is accused of stabbing another man to death in the parking lot of a Valero gas station on Airline Highway.
In the days since Taylor’s killing, the shooting’s bizarre circumstances left his family puzzled. Why, they wonder, would someone shoot at a vehicle driving at high speed down the interstate?
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Nash said.
Police have released few details amid the ongoing investigation. But BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said last week that investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Despite the recent uptick, overall killings have dropped sharply in Baton Rouge compared to last year, The Advocate’s records show. The gas station stabbing marked the year’s 86th homicide. That compares to the same figure — 86 killings — by the same date in 2020. In contrast, 118 were killed in the city-parish by this point in 2021; that ended as a record-shattering year for fatal shootings in East Baton Rouge, the newspaper’s records show.
The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings as defined under FBI crime reporting rules. Those deaths are criminal homicides and legally classified as murder and manslaughter. The numbers can change if authorities later on deem some cases accidental or justified, or vice versa.
For Nash, her brother’s death set in motion a wave of planning for how to go on without him. She went about raising money to celebrate his funeral while making plans to care for his two kids — a little girl, 7, and a boy, 8.
“I live a decent life," she said. "That’s all I wanted for Toby, for my kids, and other kids. I just wish they would stop the gun violence and put the guns down.”