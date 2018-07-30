A brazen burglary at the Amite Police Department has prompted a war of words between the town's top officials, with Mayor Buddy Bel denying allegations his administration shut off the electricity — and disabled an alarm — at the Police Department's evidence room.
Bel said he was "puzzled" by Police Chief Jerry Trabona's contention that the town cut off the power to the evidence room in a bid to save money, providing several months of Entergy records showing uninterrupted service at the town-owned facility.
"I'm most confident that we haven't done that," Bel told The Advocate. "Only I can do that, and I would have to call Entergy to turn it off."
An ex-convict is accused of breaking into the evidence room in May and stealing prescription pills, heroin and other narcotics that had been seized as part of criminal investigations. Weapons and counterfeit money also were stolen after the burglar broke a window and pried open a dead-bolted door leading to the evidence room.
The burglary affected nearly three dozen criminal proceedings, and prosecutors are still trying to determine whether they will have to dismiss charges in cases in which evidence was stolen and not recovered.
Trabona, who is elected independently of the mayor, said last week that officers had not been alerted to the break-in because "somebody with the (town) turned the electricity off, and we didn't know it had been turned off."
Investigative police reports show detectives have not determined exactly when the break-in occurred, though they narrowed the time frame to a seven-day window in mid- to late May.
Bel said there is no lock on the building's circuit breaker box, and "anybody can go down there and turn all the electricity off." But he insisted no one in his administration had been ordered or authorized to cut the power.
The evidence room is in an ancillary facility less than a mile from the Amite Police Department. While the building is largely unused, the town owns at least $40,000 worth of office furniture inside it, Bel said. The air conditioning is kept on to prevent that investment from molding, he said.
Bel said he believes Trabona is seeking to distance himself from the burglary out of "embarrassment."
"Or it could just be sloppiness," the mayor added. "It's my responsibility to make sure that the reputation of our little town is not tarnished by this."
Trabona did not return calls seeking comment Monday.
The mayor also disputed Trabona's suggestion that the evidence room had been equipped with an alarm that would have alerted police to the break-in with functioning electricity. He said the alarm is not connected to a telephone line or any contracted alarm service.
Bel said he had been told the alarm would "make a lot of racket," but that officers, who do not regularly monitor the evidence room, would have to be within close enough proximity to hear it going off. The mayor said that, before last week, he had not even been aware that the Police Department was storing evidence in the building.
Allen Ordeneaux, a former Amite police officer, said the building's alarm is "just a key pad" that "we never had to disarm" going in and out of the evidence room. He said the alarm, to his knowledge, does not even make a noise.
Scott Perrilloux, the Tangipahoa Parish district attorney, told The Advocate last week that he was "puzzled by this offsite, unmanned evidence building."
"Certainly there should have been some security system, some cameras, something," said Perrilloux, who did not know about the burglary before The Advocate asked him to comment on its implications last week.
Police have booked Joshua Ross, a former inmate who worked as a trusty in Amite, on 103 counts in connection with the burglary, including drug possession, theft and obstruction of justice. He has served time in state prison for theft and drug possession.
While working as a trusty, Ross had been allowed to help transport drugs to the Police Department's evidence room and therefore knew where they were stored, Ordeneaux said.
Detectives are looking for a second suspect in the burglary, Dustin Cox, of Hammond. Cox had been an informant during the initial stages of the investigation, taking detectives to a remote burn site near the Tangipahoa River where he said Ross torched some of the stolen evidence.
The burn pile contained pieces of evidence bags, "burned knives, (a) burned cellphone, evidence bag locks, crack pipes, a Taser prong and several other items," according to an investigative police report.
Advocate staff writer Faimon A. Roberts III contributed to this report.