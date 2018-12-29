Three injured during early morning shooting on Coursey Boulevard, suspect arrested
Three people sustained injuries and one suspect has been arrested after an early morning shooting on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 10900 block of Coursey Boulevard at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday to find multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds.
One victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives began working the scene and a suspect, Dejuan Williams, 24, 2021 Hemlock Street, was identified. Williams was booked into Parish Prison Saturday, according to EBRSO, but his booking information was not immediately available.
Two arrested for shooting McDonald's co-worker during marijuana deal, police say
Two suspects have been arrested after they allegedly shot their co-worker during a marijuana deal earlier this month.
Bradley Winters, 18, was arrested Friday on a count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property for the Dec. 6 shooting.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said another suspect, Fayzon Johnson, had been arrested in connection to the case but his booking information was not available Saturday.
BRPD officers were called to the 3200 block of Highland Road at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to reports of shots fired. They didn’t locate any victims, but were told someone had been driven to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder area.
Hospital staff said the injury was life-threatening, and officers weren’t able to speak with the victim until a week later, when he said Winters and Johnson asked him to meet in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box to buy marijuana that night.
When they arrived, Johnson tried to knock the marijuana out of the victim’s hand and Winters shot at him, according to Winter’s arrest report. The victim said he ran back to his car and Johnson also fired at him.
He said the three knew each other from working together at McDonald’s. The victim was struck once and his vehicle was struck twice, the report says.
Zachary man accused of carrying out two-day kidnapping ordeal on woman, children
A Zachary man was arrested and accused of carrying out a two-day kidnapping involving a woman and two young children.
The adult victim said Wayne Hebert, 25, herself and two children left a home in Ethel on Dec. 21 and instead of going to a family member's home as discussed, Hebert demanded he drive and took them to a hotel in Baker overnight.
She said Hebert had a firearm and frequently reminded her about the weapon as he threatened to kill her during the ordeal.
The four drove around to different locations in Central and Baker the following day, according to Hebert's arrest report.
At one point, the woman said Hebert stopped the car and ordered her to get out and go to her hands and knees on the ground. Hebert then pointed his firearm at the woman and fired a shot, which did not hit the woman, according to the report.
Eventually the four went back to the first residence in Ethel, where Hebert got his belongings and left. The woman said she and the children also left in a different vehicle.
Seven booked on DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish between Friday and Saturday
Authorities arrested as least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Rodney Estess, 59, 14927 W. Beaver Drive, Pride, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Rebecca Holder, 23, 40121 Champion Tif Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage.
- Lauren Howze, 26, 21264 Dewitt May Road, Livingston, second-offense DWI, headlights required, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Tommy Kendrick, 69, 12149 La. 965, St. Francisville, second-offense DWI, equipment violation.
- Charles Spooner, 61, 1251 North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless driving, improper lane usage.
- Donald Westfall, 53, 32479 Magnolia Court, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Ryan Westmoreland, 31, 14540 Hood Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, text messaging prohibited, reckless operation of a vehicle, insurance required.