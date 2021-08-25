Eight years after a man died after a violent encounter with Baton Rouge narcotics officers, the parish Metro Council heard from a host of angry family members and community leaders Wednesday demanding justice they consider long overdue.

The public outcry over Dontrunner Johnson's death comes on the heels of a burgeoning corruption scandal inside the BRPD narcotics division. Months after arresting two detectives, firing another and transferring four supervisors, department leaders are still investigating what went wrong. As part of the probe, officials say they're revisiting this case.

One of the arrested detectives, Jeremiah Ardoin, issued a litany of allegations against former colleagues after quitting BRPD. Some of those allegations he leveled against longtime narcotics detectives, whom he accuses of joking about the 2013 death of Robinson, an unarmed Black man, on Flag Street.

The incident — which the detectives dubbed the "Flag Street Massacre" — became an inside joke, according to Ardoin, an ex-cop with no firsthand knowledge of what happened that evening with Robinson.

Authorities said Robinson died from choking on a bag of crack cocaine, which he ate right before the confrontation. His wife later filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming officers beat Robinson so viciously he was unable to completely swallow the bag, which lodged in his throat.

"Speaking on behalf of myself and my siblings, my father Dontrunner Robinson was brutally beaten by BRPD. For eight years, this was kept in the dark," said Aaliyah Robinson, who lost her dad as a young child.

"He didn't get a chance to witness our most memorable moments and now he never will," she told the council, her voice clear and strong. "Not only did BRPD take his life, they destroyed our family."

Other relatives and supporters also spoke after waiting for hours while the council discussed other business. They filed into the council chambers Wednesday night with a banner displaying gruesome autopsy photographs of Robinson, his face clearly beaten, caked with blood.

"This hurt so bad. Somebody gotta do something," said Casapatret Bean, Robinson's mother, sobbing into the microphone. "I can't sleep at night. I sit up and wonder what I could have done different."

Council members acknowledged the family's pain but disagreed about how to address the case and whether to discuss it publicly or behind closed doors, partly because of an active lawsuit against the Baton Rouge Police Department. The council ultimately voted to revisit that question at their next meeting.

In his memo alleging misconduct among narcotics officers, Ardoin pointed a finger at Sgt. Samuel "Drew" White, who engaged in a violent encounter with Robinson after officers entered his house to execute a no-knock search warrant, police reports show.

"I got tired of hearing them laughing and joking about how Drew White killed Dontrunner Robinson, an unarmed black man, by beating him to death with his hands and pistol, which they called the Flag St. Massacre," Ardoin wrote in the memo.

White was cleared of wrongdoing after an internal investigation into the incident back in 2013 — years before Ardoin joined the narcotics division. Ardoin also later clarified he was not accusing White of killing Robinson, simply highlighting what he thought were inappropriate jokes about the incident.

BRPD officials have said their ongoing investigation touches on all Ardoin's allegations.

That will likely involve reviewing reports from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, which completed the initial death investigation, and police reports prepared by the BRPD officers on the scene.

In his own report about the incident, White said he and another officer entered the house and discovered a locked bedroom door. The other officer stepped aside while White tried to kick down the door, finding he was met with resistance from someone inside, later identified as Robinson, the report says.

Finally, Robinson released the door and tried to run past detectives and escape the room. "Det. White was still facing backwards and swung a right elbow, striking Dontrunner in the face," the officer wrote. He said the strike knocked Robinson back into the room and allowed detectives to enter.

White also told deputies he was holding an AR-15 rifle when Robinson charged him, police reports show. White said he struck Robinson near his shoulder to get him away. The officer also said Robinson was violently resisting, so the force was needed to get him under control.

Police reports show White had fought with Robinson before, using violence to gain compliance during an arrest several months earlier. In August 2012, White spotted Robinson with marijuana and ended up chasing him, then punching him repeatedly in the face because Robinson was swinging his fists and violently resisting arrest, White wrote in a report.

By the time Robinson was handcuffed on Flag Street, he was bleeding from the forehead and still refused to stop moving around, White said. Robinson later became unresponsive and officers started performing CPR, according to police reports. Medics tried to intubate him and found a piece of crack cocaine lodged in his throat.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the hospital, and an autopsy report deemed his death accidental, the result of asphyxia "due to swallowing of translucent bag."

Eight years later, the BRPD narcotics scandal raises new questions about the case — questions the family wants answered. They laid their grievances squarely at the feet of the Metro Council on Wednesday.

"What happened on Flag Street was murder. It was execution at the hands of people who are supposed to protect and serve the citizens of Baton Rouge," said Lael Montgomery, a Zachary City Council member who spoke on behalf of the Robinson family. "The cops are killing people and y'all are not doing nothing about it, not saying nothing about it."

Montgomery asked the council members to consider how this case might have turned out if Robinson had been White.

The Robinson family lawsuit, which was largely stalled until recent developments reinvigorated the case, is still wending its way through Baton Rouge district court.