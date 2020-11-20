Police found two people shot at an Airline Highway gas station Friday night, one of them dead, but they believe they were wounded elsewhere.
The shooting victims were found around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Airline Highway at the RaceTrac gas station, near the intersection with Tom Drive, said Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Brad Harris.
Harris said one person was dead on arrival and another was taken to the hospital.
The coroner was called to the scene, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. McKneely said that police believe the two people were injured at a different location and then drove to the RaceTrac.
He added that the person taken to the hospital was in stable condition.
It is the fourth homicide in one day. Two people were shot and killed on Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. and another man was discovered dead in a motel on Airline Highway this morning, near the road's intersection with North Foster Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.