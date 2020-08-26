The way the victim remembered it, he said something upset Damian Journey, who then placed a handgun in his mouth and fired one shot, according to Journey's arrest report.
On Aug. 21, authorities were called to a residence in the 10000 block of Alco Drive where they found a man who had been shot in the face and was having trouble explaining what happened, according to booking documents.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. A few days later, he told detectives he had been visiting Journey, 31, at a residence in the 4900 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard when the shooting happened, documents say.
While outside near a stairwell, the two got into an argument over something the man said while on the phone in front of Journey. Journey then took a handgun and placed it inside the man’s mouth, firing once, according to booking documents.
After he shot the man, Journey helped him into a car and brought him to Alco Drive where he instructed the man to call for emergency aid.
Journey was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.