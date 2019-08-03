A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after officials say she attempted to run over her longtime partner twice, Baton Rouge Police report.
Angel Fieldings, 21, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated battery.
Police responded to reports Saturday at 7:53 a.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the arrest report.
Fieldings told police she intentionally ran over her partner, though she missed him the first time in the parking lot, the report says. She then pursued him in her vehicle and struck him on the sidewalk, causing him to hit the windshield and roll over the top of the vehicle.
He was also struck in the right leg and left arm, the report says.