A man walked into a bank along Jones Creek Road Tuesday afternoon, slipped a teller a note demanding cash and fled the scene with the money, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The robbery at Bancorp South Bank happened around 4:25 Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
After demanding the money, the alleged robber — clad in a neon yellow shirt and mask — fled the scene on foot with an "undisclosed amount of money," Hicks said. She added that he appeared to carry no weapon.
No arrests have been made and the Sheriff's Office investigation is ongoing, Hicks said.