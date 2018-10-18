A 14-year-old Capitol Middle School seventh grader was found in possession of a loaded gun Thursday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded at 9:45 a.m. to an altercation at the school between two male students.
The student allegedly revealed the gun during the altercation and a school resource officer deescalated the situation.
A .380 handgun was discovered in his handbag.
The student was booked in juvenile detention on a count of illegally carrying a firearm on school property.