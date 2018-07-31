A Baton Rouge man is accused of hitting a car at the intersection of Old Hammond Highway and O’Neal Lane late Monday afternoon and fleeing the scene, ending with the man behind bars and facing multiple charges, including a fifth-offense of driving while intoxicated, State Police said.
Sean Blanchard, 47, 754 Harvey Drive, remained in Parish Prison Tuesday morning with a $253,000 bail. In addition to the DWI charge, Blanchard is facing counts of hit and run, running a red light and driving under a suspended license, State Police said in the arrest report.
According to the arrest report, Blanchard was detained after his car was pinned in by several other vehicles near the intersection of O’Neal and Florida Boulevard. Blanchard, who emitted a faint smell of alcohol, admitted to having a few alcoholic drinks and taking methadone Sunday night, according to the warrant.
Blanchard failed a field sobriety test, showing “several signs of impairment,” but passed an Intoxilyzer test given later at State Police Troop A, with a 0.037 percent blood-alcohol content, according to the warrant. For drivers 21 and older like Blanchard, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving in Louisiana.
Trooper Bryan Lee, a State Police spokesman, said that other factors can trump the results of the breath test.
"During the course of the investigation, the trooper was able to collect enough evidence through a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and an evaluation by a drug recognition expert to determine that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics," Lee said. "This provided the trooper with enough probable cause for the arrest."
No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
Blanchard agreed to a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol content, but those tests are not yet completed.
A court date will be set for Blanchard, Lee said.