A teenager died at the hospital Monday night after being shot while riding in a vehicle near North Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge police said.
The victim was identified as Jeremiah Lowery, 17, a passenger in the vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Dalton Street, according to police.
The shooting occurred a little after 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Dalton Street, which is near its intersection with North Acadian Thruway East, one block north of Chippewa Street.
Police said Lowery was one of three people in the vehicle, and the other two were not injured in the shooting. Lowery was brought to the hospital, where he later died.
Police have not identified any suspects. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.