After a four-year-old boy was injured playing with a gun he found, Baton Rouge Police arrested the child's uncle, who they say left the weapon unattended.
According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, the incident occurred at a family member's home around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the 4-year-old and another child found the gun and began playing with it. One of the children then accidentally fired the weapon, injuring the 4-year-old boy.
A guardian rushed the child to Baton Rouge General, where McKneely said he was in stable condition.
Police later arrested Kiante Hawkins, who McKneely identified as the boy's uncle, on a count of negligent injury after they determined he left the gun unattended in a place where the children could find it.