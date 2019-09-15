A Baton Rouge man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who had been under his supervision over the summer, according to booking documents filed ahead of his arrest this weekend.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Nehemias Aguilar-Gomez, 23, Friday evening on suspicion of indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile, both felonies.
Authorities said the alleged abuse happened several times between June and July while the 14-year-old was staying at the home of a family member who was dating Aguilar-Gomez.
The girl told investigators he had repeatedly touched her inappropriately under her clothes, according to arrest records.
Aguilar-Gomez remained at the parish jail Sunday.