After serving five years with the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer was booked into jail Tuesday night, accused of committing domestic abuse battery against his girlfriend, stealing her birthday gifts and throwing a cell phone at her face.

A department spokesman confirmed the arrest of Brandon Taylor, 35, who was taken into custody by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office.

Taylor has worked with BRPD in uniform patrol for the past five years, officials said. He will be placed on administrative leave from the department following his release from jail.

While BRPD released few details about the incident that landed Taylor in jail, his arrest report contains the version of events that his girlfriend presented to deputies.

She said that Taylor, her boyfriend of three years, had taken her birthday gifts against her will, loading them into his vehicle after a celebratory dinner at a local restaurant, according to the arrest report. She said the gifts were valued at about $1,370.

Some of her friends who attended the dinner also reported seeing him load the gifts in his vehicle, deputies wrote in the report. The girlfriend claimed that Taylor then refused to give back the presents.

When she later confronted him about it, he "charged at her in an aggressive manner" and grabbed her cell phone after realizing she was calling law enforcement, according to her account. She accused him of grabbing her shirt, scratching her chest and breaking one of her nails. She also told deputies he tried to push her and spat at her.

He finally grabbed her phone and threw it at her face, but she was able to catch it before impact, according to the report. Deputies observed minor scratches on her chest and right hand, as well as a broken nail, the report says.

When deputies contacted Taylor to get a statement from him, he said he had been drinking and was not currently fit to provide his version of events, according to the report. He was then booked into jail on the following counts: battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault and theft.

After his release from jail, Taylor will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of an internal investigation and disciplinary decision from BRPD leadership.

His arrest comes amid existing turmoil and heightened scrutiny for the Baton Rouge Police Department, where an ongoing investigation into several narcotics officers has already resulted in two detectives recently being booked into jail. Those cases stemmed from allegations that one detective purchased stolen electronics and another stole marijuana from the evidence processing room.

