A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a car crash on Highway 1019 north of Highway 1024 in Livingston Parish early Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police said Fredrick Warner was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when it ran off the road around 1 a.m., striking a culvert bordering the roadway. Warner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A toxicology sample was taken from Warner.
No other information was immediately available, including why the vehicle ran off the road.
The crash is still under investigation.