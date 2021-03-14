lspstock.adv_HS_003

Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a car crash on Highway 1019 north of Highway 1024 in Livingston Parish early Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police. 

Police said Fredrick Warner was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when it ran off the road around 1 a.m., striking a culvert bordering the roadway. Warner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

A toxicology sample was taken from Warner.

No other information was immediately available, including why the vehicle ran off the road.  

The crash is still under investigation. 

View comments