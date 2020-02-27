A hunting rifle used in the December fatal shooting of a Baton Rouge great-grandmother had been stolen one week earlier from a vehicle parked right across the street from her house — and the teenager accused of pulling the trigger told his mom he was trying to break into cars when the deadly confrontation occurred.

New details about the case were disclosed Thursday during a probable cause hearing in juvenile court after two teenage brothers were arrested last month. Xavier Cade, 15, is accused of pulling the trigger while his brother Jerome Cade, 16, is accused of participating in the planned burglary.

Items associated with the stolen rifle were later found in the brothers' shared bedroom, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detective testified. Their family lives just around the corner from where the shooting occurred in a subdivision off Antioch Road.

Teen brothers accused in killing of 74-year-old woman await potential transfer to adult court A Baton Rouge judge ruled Wednesday that two teenage brothers facing murder counts will remain in detention for another month before it's dete…

Angela Haymon, 74, heard a noise under her carport and went outside to investigate the night of Dec. 30, which brought her face to face with Xavier Cade. He fired a single shot that struck the homeowner in the chest, the detective said.

Haymon was later pronounced dead on the scene, but not before her husband was able to retrieve his own firearm and shoot Xavier Cade in the back while he was fleeing the scene. He got help from a neighbor and was hospitalized in critical condition, then arrested after undergoing surgery.

East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover determined Thursday that probable cause exists against both Cade brothers, but doesn't support the counts on which they were arrested — first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery for Xavier Cade, and principal to both first-degree murder and armed robbery for Jerome Cade. Grover instead found probable cause for second-degree murder and attempted burglary.

That means Jerome Cade's case will likely proceed in juvenile court because he now faces a more minor charge. Xavier Cade, however, will still be automatically transferred to adult court because state law mandates such transfers for defendants age 15 and over facing certain serious felonies.

+2 74-year-old woman shot, killed by teen intruder in Baton Rouge, EBRSO says A 74-year-old woman checking out a noise on her carport was shot dead by a teenager during an attempted armed robbery, according to the East B…

The judge issued her decision after hearing from the defendants' mother, who recounted what her sons told her in the aftermath of the shooting.

Xavier said he "just wanted a car," Octavia Cade testified, adding that he had taken her car without permission multiple times in the past. But she noted he had no history of violence. He told his mom the following version of events: that he was under the carport when the victim came out of the house yelling for the boys to leave and then grabbed the rifle he was holding, causing the weapon to go off in the process, Octavia Cade said.

Alyson Lang, the public defender representing Xavier Cade, argued her client had no specific intent to kill or inflict great bodily harm — the language used in the state's murder statutes. "You have to take into consideration the age, maturity level and mental state of these boys, judge," she said. "They are juveniles."

The defendants' mother said Jerome told her they were "looking in cars" the night of the shooting, though officials said there was no evidence of car burglaries in the area around that time.

Teenage suspect's brother also arrested in Morel Drive armed robbery that left 74-year-old dead A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman who confronted an intruder Monday night.

"Worst case scenario, they were looking to go joyriding … and it went bad," said Peter Dudley, the attorney representing Jerome Cade.

Octavia Cade had gone to the victim's home the following day to apologize to the family, which is when she realized Haymon's husband was her coworker. She described him and his family as "wonderful people" and paused twice to catch her breath while speaking, using a tissue to wipe her face.

"Our children may come from a home of good values and standards, but anything can happen," she said outside the courtroom during a brief recess. "There are so many negative influences out there. Our children are dealing with so much."

Lt. Scott Henning said deputies contacted Jerome Cade at his family's house, then obtained a search warrant for the residence, which allowed them to recover a leather ammunition pouch containing bullets that matched the hunting rifle used in the shooting.

Detectives were able to find the rifle's original purchaser, who said he had given it to his grandson several years ago. They also contacted the grandson, who said the gun had been stolen out of his car on Dec. 23 — when the vehicle was parked on Morel Avenue, directly across the street from the Haymons' house. The leather pouch had been stolen alongside the rifle, Henning said.

Baton Rouge teens face adult charges in killing of 74-year-old woman during attempted armed robbery Two teenage brothers arrested in Monday's Antioch Villa burglary that ended with the shooting death of a Baton Rouge great-grandmother face be…

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the case against Xavier Cade will likely be presented before a grand jury in the coming weeks. He said prosecutors are still waiting on DNA results and some other evidence.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole under Louisiana law, but recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions found such sentences unconstitutional for people convicted as juveniles, who become parole eligible after serving 25 years. That doesn't mean an automatic release, but does mean an inmate can go before the state's parole board for consideration.

"No one wins in this case," Moore said. "It's going to have devastating effects on both sides no matter what the outcome."