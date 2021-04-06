Long-awaited bodycam video released Tuesday by the Baton Rouge Police Department shows more details of a November 2020 encounter between LSU football player Koy Moore and three officers.

Moore posted on social media following the incident claiming the officers harassed and violated him.

The video was released several weeks after the officers involved were largely cleared of wrongdoing, though two cops received letters of caution for violating department policies by using profanity during the encounter. They received no formal discipline.