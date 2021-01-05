An Ethel man was killed in an East Feliciana Parish crash on Monday after his truck was struck by two separate vehicles, state police said.
The crash took place around 7 a.m. on LA Hwy 19, south of LA Hwy 956, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Russell Landon, 61, was driving on LA Hwy 19 in a 2019 Ford F-150 while a 2008 Ford Taurus was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction, Scrantz said.
For unclear reasons, Landon crossed the center line into the other lane and struck the Taurus head-on. The Ford F-150 overturned after the collision and came to a stop in the center of both travel lanes, where it was then struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.
Landon was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Scrantz said.
The drivers of both the Taurus and Silverado suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Toxicology samples were obtained for analysis, Scrantz said.