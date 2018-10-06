After the Friday night admission by Oscar Lozada in the 2011 killing of his wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, investigators focused their attention on recovering her remains to bring closure to her family.

Oscar Lozada, who was extradited Friday from Texas to Baton Rouge, was questioned for hours before admitting to killing Sylviane Lozada, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux announced in a middle-of-the-night news conference just before Oscar Lozada was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.

"We feel like that's going to help us bring some closure to the family, but this is an ongoing investigation," Gautreaux said. "You already know some of the evidence we already told you about … but we have a lot more things (and we're) putting the pieces together."

In Oscar Lozada's arrest warrant, released last month, investigators laid out a timeline between July 5, 2011, when Sylviane Lozada was last heard from, and July 18, 2011, when she was reported missing.

The day after Sylviane Lozada last spoke by phone to her mother in Belgium, Oscar Lozada purchased two round-trip tickets to his home country of Venezuela for his 4-year-old daughter and himself. He then bought 15 bags of Quickset Concrete and nine 5-gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks.

Oscar Lozada and his daughter, Angelina, left the country July 9. Investigators searched his Springlake Drive home 13 days later, after he failed to board his scheduled return flight to Baton Rouge.

They located Sylviane Lozada's blood splattered around the garage. They found her cellphone and car. But they didn't find her or what happened to the concrete and buckets Oscar Lozada bought shortly before her disappearance. And they still haven't found Sylviane Lozada's remains.

"We’re very elated as to the outcome of this case but it's not over until we get to the bottom of the whole thing and we get some resolution," Gautreaux said. "We're hopeful, I don't know that we’ll be able to, but we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to find her body or whatever is there to help bring some further closure."

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Saturday that investigators are still talking to Oscar Lozada and hope to locate Sylviane Lozada's remains. But it's too early to say if that will happen, Hicks said.

Oscar Lozada was initially arrested and booked into jail on Sept. 13 in Maverick County, Texas, after he was detained in Mexico. Venezuela does not work with the United States on criminal investigations, so Louisiana detectives waited for years until Lozada left Venezuela, eventually moving to Mexico.

"With the political state … of (Venezuela), we felt that one day, (Lozada) would leave, and we felt like he would try to come back to the United States, but if not the United States, some place else that was more modernized and had more of the modern conveniences that we have here in the United States," Gautreaux said. "So he did go to Mexico, and I think he felt comfortable there, and that’s why he called Angelina to come with him."

Gautreux reiterated early Saturday morning that Angelina's safety was always the priority. Now that she is in protective custody in Louisiana, investigators have been able to fully focus on solving the case.

"We know that at the end of the day, the right decisions will be made for the child, and we’re very confident in that," Gautreaux said. "The second thing was to bring Oscar to justice because we felt right out of the gate that Oscar was responsible for the disappearance of his wife."

The Sheriff's Office is preparing to turn the case over to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III. Moore commended the work of the Sheriff's Office, in particular the investigative work of Detective Maj. Todd Morris, who, the district attorney said, has worked the case "as if the child … is his own."

"In these cases, I've found when bodies are missing, families always want to know where the remains are so they can find some closure," Moore said. "My hope for the family is (Oscar Lozada's) statement will lead to some remains that will give that family the final closure that they have always been wanting."