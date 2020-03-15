Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nicholas Fields, 30, 4141 Kleinpeter Lane, Ethel, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.
- Kent Lee, 27, 2360 Balis Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license not in possession and obstruction of a highway.
- Ryan Nelsen, 28, 326 Par Drive, Alpena, Michigan, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, registration required, insurance required, resisting an officer and misrepresentation during booking.
- Jose Prezz, 24, 1036 Manson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation and driver's license not in possession.