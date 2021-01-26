The president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police is serving a disciplinary suspension this week after the chief took issue with repeated scheduling conflicts he encountered when trying to meet with union leadership about a new promotion system for BRPD officers.

After repeatedly pushing back the meeting, union leadership filed a grievance complaining that Chief Murphy Paul had failed to notify them about the changes in a timely manner, according to a letter from the chief. The resulting discipline case marks the latest rift in an ongoing standoff between Paul and the BRPD union board, two forces that have frequently butted heads over matters large and small.

Union President Brandon Blust was suspended for seven days starting Friday: five days for being untruthful and two for conduct unbecoming an officer, according to a disciplinary letter from Paul. Blust has appealed his sentence before the municipal civil service board, which reviews discipline for Baton Rouge police and firefighters.

The board, which has amassed a backlog of discipline appeal cases in part because the pandemic interfered with its meetings last year, scheduled Blust's hearing for July. However, Blust and Paul could come to some alternative agreement in the meantime, which would allow both parties to avoid the public spectacle of an appeal hearing.

In a November interview with internal affairs investigators, Blust denied being untruthful. He said he had legitimate reasons for rescheduling the meetings and wanted the majority of union board members to attend, according to the letter. He had told the chief via email that he needed to reschedule because some union board members were off and had family commitments, because they were too busy and grieving following the April fatal shooting of a BRPD officer, and because of other unspecified conflicts, according to the letter.

The meeting finally did happen on May 20, which was after the new promotion system had been implemented.

The investigation into Blust was launched the following month after union leadership filed a grievance claiming the union "was not notified in a timely fashion of the new procedures for promotions."

Union leaders had lobbied unsuccessfully against the proposed changes, which the Louisiana Legislature approved in 2019. The new system gives the chief more discretion in deciding which officers to tap to leadership positions, allowing him to consider factors other than years of service when deciding whom to promote. State lawmakers had to weigh in on the change because civil service rules for Louisiana police officers are written into the constitution.

The meeting between Paul and union board members was meant to "go over the final interview/assessment procedure with the board," Paul wrote in an April email to union leaders. "We value your input and participation in this process." Paul also requested the selection of a union representative to help evaluate candidates for promotion.

According to the letter, Blust told investigators he was "not attempting to avoid having the meetings prior to the promotional process being implemented."

Paul was unconvinced, which led him to issue the suspension. A violation of the truthfulness policy is a serious infraction that can result in an officer being placed on the District Attorney's list of cops whose credibility has been questioned, a mark on their record that could require disclosure in court.

The disciplinary letter denoting Blust's suspension is dated Dec. 15 — the same day Paul announced his decision to fire Siya Creel, the union vice president and second in command. Creel was terminated for giving an unauthorized media interview with a former Baton Rouge television reporter. The interview was about a billboard campaign the union launched during the summer to bemoan the Baton Rouge homicide rate, an indirect jab at the police chief and mayor.

The latest round of billboards proclaim support for Creel, who had already sued the department claiming his free speech rights were violated when BRPD leaders opened an internal investigation into the interview incident. He later filed a request for injunction, asking a judge to order that he remain employed and retain his health insurance benefits amid ongoing cancer treatments.

However, Paul responded that Creel had never received medical coverage through the department. The case, which was initially filed in state court, has since been removed to federal court. In recent filings, attorneys for BRPD argue the matter belongs before the civil service board, not in any court of law.

The next hearing is scheduled for March.