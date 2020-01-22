Baton Rouge's municipal civil service board, which oversees hiring and promotions for city police and firefighters and reviews discipline cases, can once again resume normal operations now that a vacant position has been filled.

The board can now reach a quorum after board leadership announced earlier this month they couldn't conduct business after discovering their newest member didn't live within city limits, which is required under state law.

East Baton Rouge Metro Council solved the problem Wednesday evening when council members voted to appoint Gayle Joseph.

The vote followed several minutes of discussion about whether another unnamed candidate could pose a potential conflict of interest under some circumstances. Council members noted the urgency of the situation before voting 8-1 in favor of Joseph.

The civil service board consists of five members who are appointed for three-year volunteer terms, including one each from the city's police and fire departments. Those agencies vote their representatives into the position, while the other three slots are reserved for members of the public: one appointed by the parish Metro Council and the remaining two nominated by local universities, in this case Southern and LSU.

The Metro Council appointee resigned in September for health reasons. That was around the same time Brandon O. Williams joined the board as the new LSU appointee, replacing former Board Chair Julie Cherry. Williams attended three meetings before questions arose about his residency.

The board needs at least four members present at each meeting to reach a quorum, so the loss of the Metro Council appointee and disqualification of the LSU appointee made that impossible.

One of the candidates considered at Wednesday's council meeting was Cherry, who previously served on the board from 2008 to 2019. She's a former teacher and the former leader of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers. She now serves as secretary-treasurer of Louisiana's AFL-CIO labor union.

The board will likely meet in the coming weeks and deal with items that were placed on hold pending the council's appointment. That includes a growing backlog of disciplinary appeal hearings, which have already been scheduled several months out. Most of the pending cases involve Baton Rouge police officers challenging the discipline they've received from the chief for violating department policies — usually either termination or a suspension without pay.

A replacement for Williams is also expected in the coming months, at which point the board will be fully staffed.