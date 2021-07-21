A man was arrested on a count of second-degree murder after fatally stabbing his cousin, officials said Wednesday.
Detectives say they were summoned around 3 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment in the 8200 block of Ned Avenue, where they found 22-year-old Sergio Vega-Ahumada with about 10 stab wounds and cuts all over his chest, torso and back, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
A knife lay in the grass next to the body, officials said.
Paramedics pronounced Vega-Ahumada dead on scene.
Witnesses told detectives that he was stabbed by his cousin: 19-year-old Alan Vega-Ontiveros.
Detectives — who found blood inside the apartment and trailing down the stairs — said the victim had been texting friends about how his cousin "Chuy" had a knife and wanted to kill him.
"Continuing text messages determined the victim was in distress before being stabbed to death," according to an affidavit for Vega-Ontiveros' arrest.
One of the witnesses said the victim had shown up earlier to the Ned Avenue apartments and began banging on their door begging for help, the affidavit states.
The witness told police that's when they saw stab wounds on Vega-Ahumada's chest and Vega-Ontiveros fleeing the scene.
Police say they identified Vega-Ontiveros as the suspect through social media photos with help from witnesses, and through U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Vega-Ontiveros was booked into jail the same day on a count of second-degree murder.