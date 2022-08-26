A Denham Springs police officer accused of having sex with a juvenile has resigned, the department said Friday night.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Officer Joseph Reid Copeland on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and a count of malfeasance in office, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. Ard said deputies "have reason to believe Copeland is no longer in the area at this time."
Sgt. Scott Sterling, a Denham Springs police spokesperson, said an internal affairs investigation was launched immediately after the allegations surfaced, and the department requested the Sheriff's Office investigate. He said the Police Department would not comment further because of the active investigation.
Ard said the crime happened around Aug. 19. He asked anyone with information to call deputies at (225) 686-2241 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
Ard said Denham Springs police have cooperated fully in the investigation.