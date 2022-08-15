A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening.
Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has lasted months, remains ongoing. Evidence in the case dates back to 2019 and 2020. Officials said it's possible more counts will be filed.
The current counts stem from a camera discovered in Johnson's home, Ard added.
"As you can imagine, this is a sensitive case," he said. "Details are limited at this hour. Detectives are still reviewing materials."
Ard did not release information about the victims.