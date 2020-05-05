Emergency crews responded to two separate reported shootings around the same time Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officers are investigating a shooting that was reported before 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Winbourne Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital, according to East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. Coppola said the person's injuries appear non-life threatening.
Another gunshot victim was also transported from the 13000 block of Azalea Park Drive off Old Hammond Highway around the same time, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
Both shootings are under investigation. No other details were immediately available Tuesday night.