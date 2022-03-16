An infant, about eight months old, was found alive by a Baton Rouge Police after a major search near Hooper Road and Plank Road, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said.
First responders feared the child might be suffering from hypothermia if they were found alive. But the baby appeared healthy and in good spirits when Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services discovered the infant near a Plank Road Church.
As the child was rescued, they "didn't even cry," said Mike Chustz, an EMS spokesperson.
The outcome, Chustz said, "is a miracle."
"The timing didn't give us a lot of hope," he added, "but the baby was tough."
A sweeping, multi-agency search for the child began Wednesday morning. A woman showed up at the Harding Road fire station around 6 p.m. Tuesday and was brought to the hospital, Monte said. When she was being transported Wednesday morning to a different facility for treatment, she mentioned the child.
Family members told the fire department the woman had the child with her when she left her apartment complex, near the intersection of Harding Blvd. and Cypress Road, for the fire station Tuesday evening.
That spurred a massive search involving firefighters, police officers, a helicopter and at least one police dog.
The child was found near Saintsville Church on Plank Road. The mother helped Baton Rouge Police hone in on the location, which is separated from her apartment complex by a swath of dense trees. The child was eventually spotted from a BRPD helicopter, Monte said.
Louisiana has laws that allow parents to bring babies to so-called "safe-haven sites" if they feel they need to abandon a small child. Hospitals, fire stations and EMS outposts are among those sites. The laws, however, apply to children 60 days old or younger, according to the Department of Child and Family Services.
In a statement, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pointed residents to mental health services in the wake of the search, and thanked first responders for finding the baby safe.
"The Lord guided your efforts today," she said.